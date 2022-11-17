Bumrungrad opens its Gastrointestinal Motility Center, in collaboration between Center of Excellence in Neurogastroenterology and Motility, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University and Bumrungrad International Hospital, providing accurate diagnosis and proper treatment to all types of gastrointestinal conditions.

Mrs. Artirat Charukitpipat, CEO of Bumrungrad International Hospital, revealed that “The gastrointestinal system is in one of the most important parts of the body, which can affect one’s quality of life and must be taken care of. From Bumrungrad’s patients, we found that 50% to 60% of our international patients and 10% of our Thai patients experience acid reflux; both of which are on the rise year after year – which is why we created the Bumrungrad Gastrointestinal Motility Center and the honor of partnering with the Center of Excellence in Neurogastroenterology and Motility, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (CUNM). This partnership enhances the capabilities of the Bumrungrad Digestive Disease Center, resulting in the best care and outcomes for our patients.”

Assistant Professor Dr. Yudhtana Sattawatthamrong, Director of the Digestive Disease Center at Bumrungrad International Hospital, stated that “Bumrungrad Gastrointestinal Motility Center was founded to complement the Digestive Disease Center by providing seamless patient care and improving the precision and accuracy of our diagnostic capabilities through early detection, using advanced medical technology.”

The Center of Excellence in Neurogastroenterology and Motility, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, is the number 1 place in Thailand for the diagnosis and treatment of functional gastrointestinal conditions or gastrointestinal motility disorders.

Professor Dr. Sutep Gonlachanvit, Director of Center of Excellence in Neurogastroenterology and Motility, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University and Director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Center at Bumrungrad International Hospital, stated that “The Gastrointestinal Motility Center provides care and treatment for patients experiencing problems with gastrointestinal motility from upper to the lower GI tracts including esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum and anus. Patients who suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease usually experience a burning sensation in their chest and regurgitation of sour liquid. But those patients often come to hospital because of the ear, throat, nose infections like a chronic sore throat, or a constant phlegmy throat. Some have lung problems such as chronic coughing. Some patients suffer from symptoms like those of heart conditions such as pain in the chest for unknown reasons, achalasia, or difficulty swallowing food. Some patients suffer from abnormal defecation including constipation, fecal incontinence, chronic bloating. Some abnormalities cannot be detected through gastroscopy. Causes of some stomach problems are unknown. Some patients may suffer from gastroparesis, stomachache from stomach hypersensitivity, abdominal bloating from unknown causes while some experience IBS or chronic constipation.”

Digestive disorders are very common and the symptoms can be serious and greatly affect quality of life. Although many GI conditions are difficult to diagnose, advances in medical research have led to much improved diagnostic technology providing enhanced diagnostic efficacy.

Hence, expert doctors will decide on the most appropriate diagnostic technology to use to accurately identify and effectively resolve each patient’s case. For example, we can test the contractile strength of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and the function of the anus and sphincter. We can also perform sialometry, hydrogen breath testing and 24-hour esophageal pH monitoring. For patients experiencing constipation or obstipation, we can help regain normal excretion or defecation though physical therapy. In about 40% of constipation/obstipation cases for which medicinal therapies were ineffective, this was due to poor coordination/technique. Our doctors and nurses can help retrain the appropriate muscles to restore proper coordination and technique to our patients to treat the condition.

For more information, please contact the Gastrointestinal Motility Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital on 2nd Floor, Building B (Hospital Building) or call 063-1903152 and 1378.

