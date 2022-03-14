Bumrungrad ranked as Thailand’s best hospital – here’s the top 10

Bumrungrad International Hospital has been ranked the best hospital in Thailand, according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022.

For the study, which was carried out in conjunction with Statista, Newsweek said it looked at 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries.

A number of different data sources were analysed including online surveys of more than 80,0000 medical experts, results from publicly available patient experience surveys, and medical key performance indicators, including patient safety, infection prevention measures, and doctor-to-patient ratios.

Hospitals in each country were then given a score, with scores only comparable between hospitals in the same country.

According to the survey the top 10 hospitals in Thailand are:

Bumrungrad International Hospital, 94.79%. *Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, 90.24%. Bangkok Hospital, 88.42%. *Ramathibodi Hospital, 82.83%. Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, 82.82%. Thonburi Hospital, 82.64%. *King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, 82.64%. Phra Ram 9 Hospital, 76.23%. Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, 75.74%. MedPark Hospital, 75.17%.

Bumrungrad, with its ranking of 146, was the only Thai hospital to be listed in the top 150 in the world.

Interestingly, three hospitals in Thailand’s top 10 are *public university hospitals, while five of the hospitals listed in Thailand’s top 30 are public hospitals managed by the Ministry of Public Health.

The survey found the top three hospitals in the world are all located in the United States: Mayo Clinic Rochester (1st) Cleveland Clinic (2nd) and Massachusetts General Hospital (3rd).

Regionally, Singapore was the only other ASEAN country to feature in the study, with the Singapore General Hospital (12th), National University Hospital (98th), Mount Elizabeth Hospital – Orchard (106th) and Gleneagles Hospital (127th) all listed in the top 150 hospitals in the world.

