Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy

Burmese people living in Thailand are calling on the United States government to protect their fellow citizen after the military coup in Myanmar. A group of Burmese nationals gathered outside the US Embassy in Bangkok to submit a letter addressed to the US president.

A demonstrated told Nation Thailand they are concerned about their families in their home town.

Dear Mr President of the United States of America,

We are citizen of Myanmar (Burma). We need your help in emergency. Our officially President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the government are arrested by Burmese military leaders who are rebellion against the state. The people of Burma emergency need your help for taking your military action against the Burmese military leaders. Our hope and future now depend on your immediate action.

The Biden administration has already launched a new sanctions regime in response to the military coup in Myanmar.

In a news release from last week, US Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the department stands with the people of Myanmar and they are doing what they can to help them secure freedom and democracy.

Source: The Thaiger

comments