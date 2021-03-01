Cabinet extends the medical/visa period for another six months for foreign workers.

The Cabinet approves the extension of the period of medical checkup and permission to stay in the Kingdom in a special case for foreign workers.

Adding guidelines for bringing the detainee to work with employers who wish to employ.

Due to the current situation of the spread of the virus thus affecting the work management process of migrant workers.

A group of pink cards: Which consists of foreign workers as approved by the Cabinet on 20 August 2019 extending the period of medical checkup and visa extension for another 6 months until 30 September 2021. Foreign workers according to the MOU: Including foreign workers according to the cabinet resolution on 10 November 2020, and foreign workers according to MOU with a 2-year term of employment extending the period of medical checkup and visa extension for another 6 months until 31 July 2021. Foreign workers according to the Cabinet resolution on December 29, 2020, which is in the process of registering, which is expected to be approximately 500,000 people. In which the personal identity data will be stored (Biometrics) to prove the identity of the migrant workers and the security of the country as well.

April 16, 2021, the Immigration Office will hand over the foreigner’s information that has already collected personal identities to the Department of Employment to issue work permits.

please contact the Provincial Employment Office or the Ministry of Labor’s hotline at 1506 press 2.

The Department of Employment, There will be an interpreter to provide information and advice on how to proceed.

