CCSA Allows Private Hospitals to Buy 10 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

BANGKOK (NNT) – Private hospitals can buy 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, in addition to the government’s purchases, to help create herd immunity.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the decision was made at a CCSA meeting with senior officials of the Public Health Ministry and representatives of private hospitals and the Thai Private Hospitals Association (TPHA) at Government House on Friday.

The meeting acknowledged that the government was buying 70 million doses of Covid vaccine, enough for 35 million people. However, herd immunity required at least 40 million people be vaccinated.

The TPHA representatives confirmed they were able to buy the 10 million doses needed for the other 5 million people. The private procurement would target vaccines from producers other than the manufacturers the government had already registered, for more diversification and risk distribution.

