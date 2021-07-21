CCSA confirms closure order for many businesses and venues in ‘dark red’ provinces

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) confirmed the list of business types or venues that are now required to close in a bid to stop further spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said the businesses and venues would be closed in 13 ‘dark red’ provinces for at least the next 14 days.

Confirmed for closure are:

– All pubs, bars, karaoke shops and the likes

– Massage parlours

– Sauna/steam places

– Cockfighting venues

– Horse racing venues

– All kinds of competition venues

– Muay Thai stadiums and Muay Thai schools/training venues

– Snooker and billiard halls

– Bowling lanes and gaming arcades

– Internets games and shops

– Theatres/Cinemas/Public venues for performances

– Water and amusement parks

– Children’s playgrounds

– Zoos

– Skating areas and the likes

– Fitness clubs/Gyms/Martial arts gyms

– Dancing schools

– Amulet centres

– Beauty and health clinics

– All kinds of sports fields

– Swimming pools and the likes

– Exhibition centres

– Learning centres and art galleries

– Libraries

– Museums, historical parks, archaeological sites

– Daycare centres

– Beauty salons, hairdressing, manicure and tattoo shops

– Public parks and botanical gardens

The closure order applies to ‘dark red’ provinces: Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Songkhla.

The news comes after health officials recently updated the travel and quarantine rules for anyone travelling to Prachuap Khiri Khan from the aforementioned provinces.

