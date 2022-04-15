CCSA to consider scrapping Test & Go and Thailand Pass

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is set to consider a proposal that would see the suspension of the Test & Go scheme and Thailand Pass registration system.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, the proposal will be submitted to the CCSA after Songkran at a meeting due to be held on April 22.

Under the proposal, tourists would only need to show proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccine passport to enter Thailand, rather than having to upload documents to the Thailand Pass prior to their departure.

The proposal would also see RT-PCR tests on arrival for foreign visitors replaced by antigen tests.

If approved, the new measures are expected to start from May 1.

Previously, the Ministry of Tourism & Sports forecast between 8 and 10 million tourists to visit Thailand in 2022, which would generate as much as 1-1.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue.

However, Mr Pipat said that the number of tourists visiting Thailand will depend on what travel policies are in place.

Mr Pipat also expressed concern about a possible rise in Covid infection cases following the Songkran holidays, stating that the government will take this into consideration before making any changes to the current entry policies.

The potential suspension of Test & Go and Thailand Pass would mark the latest and most significant easing of restrictions for tourists entering the country.

Since November last year, the government has gradually eased restrictions both domestically and for international tourists.

From April 1, the government announced it will end the need for pre-travel RT-PCR tests for people entering the country by air under the Test & Go, Sandbox and quarantine programmes.

comments