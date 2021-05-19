What to do when a building contractor abandons the job that he is contracted to do for you, for example? Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) reports to the Hua Hin Municipality that home construction is now important business as many people want to have their own homes.

To find a good contractor to build their homes, consumers may know about contractors from advertisement, brochure and friends and associates. But consumers may also not know enough about the construction contract and find that a contractor later abandons work unfinished.

The consumer protection office can conciliate in disputes between consumers and contractors, protecting consumers from falling prey to contractors. OCPB said consumer complaints about contractors range from substandard or low-quality materials, not finishing the job in prescribed time, not being responsible for damage disclaimer or abandoning the project altogether.

Many things can go wrong during a construction project and OCPB urges consumers to check and thoroughly read the construction agreement. Construction of business and residential buildings is subject to the contract control BE 2559 (2016) that sets out what a residential construction contract must specify: It must state details of the parties in the contract showing addresses and identification, corporate registration number, place and date of the contract, purpose of the construction, a description of the building and construction location.

Also it must show details of construction costs, inclusive of value added tax, details of quantity and price of materials and payment schedule in accordance with work in progress. After acceptance of the work and if construction defects are discovered, the consumer has the right to inform the contractor to rectify those defects within a reasonable period of time.

If the contractor is unable to rectify the defects, as required by the legal contract, the consumer may engage a third party to carry out rectification work and charge all costs incurred to the contractor. To clarify terms and conditions of a residential building construction agreement, browse www. ocpb.go.th or call hotline 1166.

