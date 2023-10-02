Chinese tourist hotel bookings in Thailand see immediate 30% increase following visa exemption scheme

Thailand implements visa-free travel for Chinese Visitors

DidaTravel – a tech-driven global travel distribution company – has revealed remarkable hotel sales growth following Thailand’s recent announcement of the visa exemption scheme for Chinese travellers.

The Thai government’s decision to implement a five-month visa-free travel period for Chinese tourists, starting from September 25th until February 29th, 2024, has been met with great enthusiasm.

The positive impact of this policy change is already evident, as Chinese travellers’ bookings for Thailand hotels achieved 30% growth immediately following the implementation of the policy on September 25th compared to the same day last week.

During this year’s Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays Chinese travellers’ hotel bookings in Thailand have increased by a staggering 700% compared to the previous year as demand approaches 2019 levels. The Average Daily Rate (ADR) has also witnessed a significant rise of 42% year-on-year. These statistics reflect the growing interest and confidence of Chinese travelers in Thailand as a preferred holiday destination.

When it comes to popular Thai destinations, Chinese travelers have shown a strong preference for cities such as Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and the picturesque islands of Koh Samui, Ko Phi Phi, and Krabi. Additionally, the serene coastal towns of Hua Hin, Ko Chang, and Sunset Beach have also garnered attention, offering visitors a chance to relax and unwind amidst breathtaking natural beauty.

Gareth Matthews, DidaTravel’s Chief Marketing Officer commented: “Thailand is well known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. We are excited about the recent announcement from the government of Thailand to implement visa-free travel for Chinese visitors. At DidaTravel we connect 4,000 hotels with competitive prices in Thailand and recognize the immense potential this holds for our industry”.

With the introduction of this visa exemption scheme, Thailand envisions welcoming around 4 – 4.4 million Chinese tourists in 2023, thereby achieving the forecasted revenue target of 257,500 million Baht. These figures demonstrate the immense potential for collaboration and mutual benefit between Thailand and China in the tourism sector.

