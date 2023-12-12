Clubs and bars can open until 4 a.m. from Dec 15 – but not in Hua Hin

(NNT) – Clubs and bars in major provinces of Thailand will be allowed to open as late as 4 a.m. from 15 December onwards, according to the latest ministerial regulation announced by the Ministry of Interior. Venues holding New Year celebrations will also be allowed to operate until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, as part of a special arrangement.

The government’s initiative to extend the opening hours of entertainment venues in major cities is being realized, with the latest ministerial regulation set to enable clubs and bars in key provinces to open until as late as 4 a.m., effective from 15 December.

Ms. Traisuree Taisaranakul, a secretary to the Minister of Interior and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Interior, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul had already signed a ministerial regulation on the extension of opening hours at entertainment venues.

According to this regulation, entertainment venues in five areas, namely Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, and Ko Samui will be able to open until 4 a.m. Entertainment venues located inside hostels can also open until 4 a.m., regardless of their location.

For New Year holidays, entertainment venues across the country, regardless of their location, will be allowed to open from New Year’s Eve on 31 December until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day on 1 January.

This new ministerial regulation will soon be officially announced in the Royal Gazette, which shall ensure the new opening hours will be effective from 15 December onwards.

Ms Traisuree said the new arrangement has been instructed by the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin, who has ordered the Ministry of Interior to revamp the regulations on entertainment venues, in an attempt to boost tourism activities.

