Committee set to decide on tourist entry fee

The National Tourism Policy Committee is set to consider a proposal to levy a 300-baht entry fee on foreign tourists on January 24th.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the committee will be asked to approve the same rate for tourists arriving by air, land, and boat. If the proposal is approved, the collection of the fee will begin on June 1st.

Piphat noted that people from neighboring countries who use a border pass to enter Thailand, and foreigners who have work permits to work in the country would be exempted from the fee.

Minister Phiphat said the entry fee will be collected under the provision of the amended National Tourism Policy Act, which has been enforced since May 20, 2019. The act empowers the government to collect an entry fee from tourists, which would be used to establish a fund for tourism promotion.

NNT

