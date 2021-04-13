Covid-19 update 13 April 2021: +965 new cases

Thailand reported 965 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, a slight reduction from the number of cases reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 956 were local transmissions, while 9 were imported from people entering quarantine.

Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Samut Prakan, Chonburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

A further 40 people were discharged from hospital having made a full recovery.

6,190 people remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 34,575 with 97 deaths.

