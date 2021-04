Thailand reported 2,048 new cases on Monday (26 April) and 8 more deaths.

Most of the new cases were local transmissions (2,038) and 10 were imported.

25,767 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Thailand.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 57,508 with 148 deaths.

Meanwhile in Hua Hin, the number of daily new cases continues to fall, with officials confirming just 4 new infections in the district on Monday.

