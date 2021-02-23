Covid jab priorities announced

The first 200,000 Covid-19 vaccination to arrive on Wednesday will be distributed to 13 provinces with high infection rates and economic importance, according to a government spokesman.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today the vaccination programme will be divided into two phases.

Phase 1

The first 200,000 doses to be delivered on Wednesday will be sent to 13 provinces with the highest infection rates.

The provinces with the highest infection rates are Samut Sakhon and eight provinces designated as Covid-19 control zones.

Bangkok (Western)

Pathum Thani

Nonthaburi

Samut Prakan

Tak (Mae Sot district)

Nakhon Pathom

Samut Songkhram

Ratchaburi.

The four provinces of economic importance are Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani and Chiang Mai.

Phase 2

A further 800,000 more doses are expected in March and 1 million more in April, the spokesman said.

AstraZeneca will deliver 26 million doses from June to August and 35 million doses from Septem to December.

Dr Taweesilp said, “Vaccination procedures at hospitals will take 5-7 minutes per recipient then must wait for 30 minutes while their condition is monitored.

Source: Bangkok Post

