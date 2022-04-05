Customers warned of disruption to online banking services in Thailand this weekend

Planned maintenance will cause disruption to some online banking services in Thailand this weekend (April 8-10).

Five of Thailand’s major banks are set to carry out scheduled maintenance to their online services, which for some will mean that online and mobile banking transactions will not be possible.

Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank says it will carry out maintenance to its mobile banking services between 2am and 7am on Saturday (April 8).

Kasikorn Bank

System maintenance being carried out by Kasikorn Bank will affect all services that use KPlus Authentication, such as Blue Connect, Coral, Dolfin, Facebook Pay, GrabPay Wallet, K-eSavings, KSecurity, Lazada, Line BK, Make by KBank, NDID, PromptPay, Shopee, Wealth Plus, YouTrip, KBank services at money exchange at kiosks. Services will be offline between 2.30am to 8am on Saturday.

Krungthai Bank

Krungthai Bank is updating its Pao Tang mobile app between 0.40am to 6.10am on Saturday, during which time the app will be offline.

Government Savings Bank

The Government Savings Bank will temporarily suspend its MoneyGram international money payment services between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday (April 10).

Siam Commercial Bank

The SCB mobile banking app Mae Manee will not be available between 11pm and 6am on Saturday.

