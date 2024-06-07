d’Alba (BMonument), appointed HOSHI as Asia Global Ambassador, accelerating towards business expansion in South East Asia

Premium Vegan Beauty brand d’Alba has extended its contract with SEVENTEEN’s member HOSHI as its Asian Global Brand Ambassador.

d’Alba, a brand that is showing explosive growth in global sales reached $200 Billion Sales in Korea & Overseas last year. Especially d’Alba has accelerated its business expansion into the Japanese Market by appointing HOSHI as its global ambassador in Korea & Japan. With HOSHI’s global power, d’Alba’s brand awareness in Japan has been greatly enhanced reaching 10 billion Sales in Qoo10 & Rakuten, ranking #1 in key categories. In addition, d’Alba achieved explosive sales expansion in the Southeast Asian market in 2023. Particularly, sales growth in Vietnam and Indonesia was outstanding and it is continuing to raise brand awareness in other Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and more.

dAlba’s renewed contract with SEVENTEEN’s member HOSHI as its global ambassador for Asia, which will accelerate its business expansion across the region, not only in Korea, but also in Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

CEO of d’Alba Sungyeon Ban said, “BMONUMENT Co Ltd. d’Alba is a premium global brand, and the professional and artistic image of HOSHI, who is leading K-pop as a global phenomenon fits the vision & mission of the brand.” Also, “We are very happy to continue our precious relationship this year followed by last year. Please look forward to our various future collaborations with HOSHI.”

Meanwhile, BMONUMENT Co., Ltd d’Alba has been gaining momentum and rapid growth in global markets such as the U.S., Russia, Japan, and China, with overseas sales increasing by 135% in 2023 compared to 2022.

