DDC discourages inter-provincial travel as Songkran comes to an end

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control has recommended travelers work remotely instead of traveling back at the end of the Songkran holidays to help contain the spread of COVID-19, while urging people who are already traveling back to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has also made recommendations for the period after the Songkran holidays, which this year is considered a critical time to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The department is recommending people currently visiting their hometown during Songkran holidays postpone their return trip and instead work remotely from their current location if possible, while people who need to return are asked to use private vehicles.

The department also recommends passengers on public transport wear a mask at all times, practice social distancing, and refrain from eating on board. All persons returning from their Songkran trip are urged to self-isolate for 14 days and work from home.

On Thailand’s vaccination program, the DDC Director General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said 579,305 doses of the 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses received, have been given to 557,044 people in 77 provinces, as of 13th April.

He said the number corresponds to the country’s vaccination target ahead of the mass vaccination drive starting in June, with 6-10 million doses of vaccine arriving monthly.

The Department of Disease Control is expected to take delivery of another 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac this week. The vaccine has already arrived in Thailand, and is now pending safety tests and regulatory clearance.

The Ministry of Public Health has allocated 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to health workers, and instructed provincial public health offices to complete the program of allocated vaccinations within the month, to keep up the fight against the fast-spreading new wave.

