Delta COVID-19 Variant Takes over as Dominant Strain in Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) reports that the Delta COVID-19 variant has overtaken the Alpha variant as the dominant strain in Thailand and that the spread of the highly contagious variant is driving the surge in infections.

DMS Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak said about 63%, of more than 3,000 cases analyzed by the department, were found to be the Delta strain, while 34% are the Alpha variant. The rest are the Beta strain, which is dominant in the deep South.

Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Samut Songkhram, Chachoengsao, Trat, Surin, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Phang Nga and Pattani reported their first Delta cases recently, raising the number of provinces where the variant has been found to 72.

Dr Supakit added that there were no new cases of co-infections, after the department reported early last week that seven construction workers in Bangkok were suspected to have been infected by both the Alpha and Delta variants simultaneously.

