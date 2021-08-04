Department of Land Transport urges motorists to pay vehicle tax online

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is urging motorists to pay their vehicle tax via its mobile app or online platform.

People who pay for car tax online normally receive their new tax sticker within five working days.

In the event a motorist is stopped by traffic police they can show proof of purchase which is generated by the app or website to officers while they wait to receive their tax sticker.

The news comes after the DLT announced suspending most of its in-office services in the 29 ‘dark red zones’, in accordance with Government’s new restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension will run until 30 September 2021 at least.

The annual vehicle tax-paying service will open only the drive-through service and online platform on https://eservice.dlt.go.th and the DLT Vehicle Tax application.

Other provinces outside the dark red zone provinces will operate their services in accordance with their provincial disease control measures.

During the suspension of the service period, the Department of Land Transport has coordinated with the Royal Thai Police to waive the rules, regulations and orders with the driver’s license and vehicle license that has expired to be able to carry on as evidence to the police officers until September 30, 2021.

For more information, motorists can contact the DLT call centre on 1584.

comments