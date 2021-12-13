Despite COVID concerns, car sales surge at Thailand International Motor Expo

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) says bookings at the Thailand International Motor Expo are expected to hit organizers’ targets as consumer concerns persist about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12-day event which ended on Sunday (Dec 12) received a positive response from consumers, with bookings of between 10,000 and 14,000 units during the first 10 days of the 38th Motor Expo. The organizers expect nearly 800,000 people to visit the Impact Challenger exhibition Center, with another 200,000 to view the event via online applications.

Carmakers and dealers have speculated that the positive response stems from more people wanting to buy personal vehicles to avoid contracting COVID-19 on public transportation.

The FTI had previously set a 2021 automobile production target of 1.55-1.60 million units, with 800,000-850,000 units exported. Domestic sales during the first ten months, however, fell 2.1 percent year-on-year, to 596,393 units. The FTI expects the Expo to contribute to domestic car sales, which is projected to reach 750,000 units by the end of 2021.

NNT

