Do you need to quarantine when visiting Hua Hin?

Planning on visiting Hua Hin and wondering if you need to quarantine?

Following several messages to our Facebook page, Hua Hin Today has sought clarification from the provincial health officials regarding the latest quarantine requirements for people travelling to Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan province as a whole.

People travelling from ‘dark red’ and ‘red zones’

If you are travelling to Hua Hin from a so-called ‘dark red zone’, namely Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri and Chiang Mai, officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan request that you do not make the journey unless absolutely necessary.

If your journey is essential, then you are requested to report to the local authority or local hospital for screening upon your arrival.

You will also be required to ‘check in’ using the QR code below.

And while quarantine is not mandatory for arrivals to the province (unless a positive test result is confirmed) people travelling to Hua Hin are being asked to self isolate at home for 14 days, although it is not immediately clear how this is being enforced.

For people travelling from ‘red zones’ the same requirements apply, with people asked to report to the local authority or hospital, use the QR code and self isolate for 14 days.

Residents returning to Hua Hin

Anyone who lives in Hua Hin but who has stayed in either a red or dark zone for 14 days or more are also required to report your arrival in the province, as explained above, check in with the QR code and self isolate for 14 days.

It is worth noting that none of the above requirements are mandatory but local officials are asking for cooperation from people in order to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

For people already in Hua Hin

People who are already in Hua Hin are asked to follow the D-H-M-T-T precautions outlined by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

These are:

D – Distancing: Social distancing means what it says – keeping a safe space (2 metres or about 2 arms’ length) between yourself and other people who are not from your household. This becomes a challenge when flying on airplanes or taking ground transportation like air-conditioned buses or trains.

M – Mask wearing: This approach is taken seriously in Thailand. Masks are mandatory in both indoor and outdoor spaces and should be worn at all times for both your personal safety and for those around you.

H – Handwashing: Yes this is a repetitive message, but it can’t be said often enough. Clean hands save lives, and regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove COVID-19, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of the virus to others.

T – Temperature check: very convenience store or shop will have either auto temperature procedures or individuals at the entrance of every business to manually check your temperature. While asymptomatic individuals will not show a fever, it is still your first line of defence as a tell-tale sign of possible COVID-19 infection.

T – ‘Thai Chana’: This contact tracing application is essential to all when venturing into public areas. ‘Thai Chana’, (Thailand Wins) is a smartphone application to facilitate contact tracing and safety for both customers and establishments during the COVID-19 period.

