Dual pricing: Foreigners set to be charged more at hotels in Thailand: Report

Thailand may soon implement a new dual pricing tariff, which would see foreign tourists charged more for hotel rooms.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Thailand will raise hotel rates to pre-pandemic levels for foreign tourists, while locals will continue to enjoy discounted rates.

The report claims the Tourism and Sports Ministry will ask hoteliers to start implementing the dual tariff structure, citing a statement from government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

“This is to maintain our standards of rates and services for foreign tourists, which affects the perception of country’s tourism brand,” Ms Traisuree said.

“Rates that have been reduced during Covid-19 will be maintained for Thais to sustain the momentum of domestic tourism.”

Ms Traisuree said that the Tourism Authority of Thailand will hold talks with the Hotel Association of Thailand about the dual pricing plan.

The report said it was not clear how foreigners already living in Thailand may be impacted by the plan.

The news comes just days after Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand should aim to become a premium travel destination.

“We cannot let people come to Thailand and stay because it’s cheap,” said Mr Anutin who was speaking at the Thailand Moving Together, which was held at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Mr Anutin even made comparisons between Thailand and the luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

“Hold your ground. Sell premium. The more expensive, the more customers,” he said.

“Otherwise Louis Vuitton wouldn’t have any sales.”

