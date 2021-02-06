E-Learning driving tests now available online

The Department of Land Transport has announced recently the launching of E-Learning driving tests. This online training is convenient and time-saving for those who wished to renew their driving license that has expired for more than a year.

The results acquired from the E-Learning driving tests can be used as one of the necessary documents when renewing the license at all transportation offices nationwide.

Applicants can easily login at: www.dlt-elearning.com.

In training for the renewal of driving licenses 90 days prior to its expiration or licenses that have expired no more than 1 year is applicable in 3 categories:

Renewal of personal driving license

Renewal of professional driving license

Renewal of public driving license

It was found that the system greatly facilitates people who want to renew their licenses as they can access online training through E-Learning via the website from any location at any convenient time, 24 hours a day. The training usually takes 2 hours to complete.

Once the training has been completed, the results will be recorded as evidence and the applicant will then go through the normal process of renewing a driving license at any transport offices nationwide.

However, the requirements might differ in the three training types mentioned due to licenses that have expired over 1 year in which the applicant will be required to take a written test or additional driving test, depending on each case.

The results of the online training will be valid for 90 days from the date of training in order for the applicant to have sufficient time to reserve a queue in advance and prepare other necessary documents. The queue-reservation process will start from 19 February 2021 onward.

Unfortunately, for those applying for a new driver’s license, there is no E-Learning driving tests available at the moment.

This is because the applicant needed to be trained, tested and supervised personally by an official driving instructor at the transportation office.

To make a reservation in advance via the DLT Smart Queue app, you can download the following link:

https://apple.co/2GIHARd (for IOS)

http://bit.ly/2IkLpyO (for Android)

or visit the website at https://gecc.dlt.go.th

