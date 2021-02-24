‘Elephant ticket’ Protest at police HQ ended peacefully

The protest by Ratsadon pro-democracy rallies in front of the Royal Thai Police Headquarters came to an end at 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

The group said earlier on their Facebook page the rally would focus on alleged corruption in the promotion system for senior police officers.

Demonstrators took turns giving speeches on a stage, mostly focusing on the “elephant ticket’, or the so-called confidential documents used to allegedly buy and sell senior police positions.

The protestors urged low-ranking police officers to hold the ideology of police in protecting the people.

They also demanded the release of four leaders – Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk and Patiwat “Bank” Saraiyam who have been charged with lese majeste after joining in anti-establishment rallies last year.

At 8:30 pm after singing the “Elephant Song” protest Leaders announced the conclusion of their rally and the demonstrators left peacefully.

Source: The Nation

