Entry requirements for Thailand from June 1, 2022

The rules for people visiting Thailand change from June 1, 2022.

The good news is the rules changes mean that it is now easier and there are fewer requirements to enter Thailand than at any other point during the pandemic.

However, there are still a few requirements in place that tourists need to follow.

The most notable of the new changes centre around the specific requirements for fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

In all situations, there is no requirement for travelers to undergo quarantine when entering the country.

People who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated only need to provide proof of a negative result from an RT-PCR test or professional ATK within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system.

At a glance: Entry requirements for Thailand

🔶 Thai nationals

– Thailand Pass not required

– Enter Thailand without quarantine nor COVID-19 test upon arrival

– Must present a certificate of vaccination or if unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated, an RT-PCR / Professional ATK COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure

– Can enter Thailand via every border checkpoint (for land travel)

🔶 Foreign nationals

– Register on Thailand Pass

– Attach documents, as follows:

– Passport

– Certificate of vaccination or if unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated, RT-PCR / Professional ATK COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure

– Proof of Medical Treatments Coverage (minimum coverage 10,000 USD)

– Receive Thailand Pass QR Code within 1-2 hours

– Airlines and Disease Control Officers will check your documents

In detail: Entry requirements for Thailand

A more detailed explanation of the updated entry requirements to Thailand can be found on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website.

The requirements in full are as follows:

The following rules will be in effect from 1 June, 2022, with specific requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers from all countries/territories with scheduled arrivals from this date.

Pre-arrival requirements

Vaccinated travellers must have the following documents for entering Thailand:

A valid passport, or a Border Pass for arrivals via border checkpoints.

A Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/) (Thais are exempt from this requirement.) Once all essential details have been completed via the system, the QR code will be automatically issued (no waiting time)

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

A Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Travellers 5-17 years of age travelling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement. Travellers with a history of COVID-19 infection who have recovered by medical treatment, and travellers who have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine post-infection must have a certificate of COVID-19 recovery.



Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers must have the following documents for entering Thailand:

A valid passport, or a Border Pass for arrivals via border checkpoints.

A Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/) (Thais are exempt from this requirement.) Once all essential details have been completed via the system, the QR code will be automatically issued (no waiting time)

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

On Arrival Requirements

Upon arriving in Thailand, all travellers must undergo entry screening, including body temperature check, and present the required documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer to carry out the checks.

The vaccinated travellers will then be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom. *For arrivals by land using a border pass, they will be allowed a stay of no longer than 3 days within the specified areas only.

Likewise, unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers who have uploaded proof of a negative result from an RT-PCR test or professional ATK within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers without a negative test result within 72 hours of travel are required to follow the public health instructions and guidelines as deemed appropriate by the Health Control officer at the point of arrival.

During the Stay

While in Thailand, both vaccinated and unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers are advised to strictly follow the health and safety standards. Travellers who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should get tested. If testing positive, they must get the appropriate medical treatment.

