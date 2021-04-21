‘Entry Thailand’ online information centre launched for vaccinated international visitors

Providing six steps of arrangements, from COE registration and flight bookings to quarantine and insurance, for entering Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce the launched of the “Entry Thailand” online platform under integrated efforts by related government agencies to facilitate vaccinated international visitors.

Available on www.entrythailand.go.th/journey/1, the one-stop platform enables all arrangements, specifically for international visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are eligible for a shorten mandatory quarantine period per the Royal Thai Government’s announcement, which takes effect from 1 April, 2021.

The landing page entails ‘Preparation Step’ with overview on Thailand’s latest entry policy.

International visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine, approved, and registered with Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health or approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), no less than 14 days before the travelling date, will be eligible for the reduction of quarantine to seven days.

Unvaccinated visitors will be subjected to no less than a 10-day quarantine, while any visitors from the 11 countries with SAR-CoV-2 virus mutations and variants, as announced by the Ministry of Public Health, will be quarantined for 14 days.

After understanding the overview of the rules and conditions, fully vaccinated international visitors can then proceed on the six simple steps.

Step 1: Registration for the Certificate of Entry (COE). Results for pre-approval may take three days.

Step 2: Flight booking on either a repatriation flight or semi-commercial flight. Tickets must be purchased within 15 days after receiving the pre-approved COE.

Step 3: Book and submit confirmation of the Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel booking within 15 days after receiving the pre-approved COE. Any ASQ accommodation booked via the “Entry Thailand” system will automatically report the booking status to the COE system, or upload proof of confirmation in the “Entry Thailand” system.

Step 4: Purchase and submit proof of a COVID-19 health insurance policy within 15 days after receiving the pre-approved COE. Any COVID-19 insurance policy booked via the “Entry Thailand” system will automatically report the booking status to the COE system, or upload documents in the “Entry Thailand” system.

Step 5: Check the COE status and prepare additional documents before travelling.

Step 6: Prepare for the journey by downloading and registering with the “Thailand Plus Application”, complete the Thailand Health Declaration, or T.8 Form, as well as prepare other relevant documents for entry into Thailand.

Learn more about the “Entry Thailand” online platform at www.entrythailand.go.th/journey/1

