Expat registration for COVID-19 vaccines expected by August: Govt

Expats in Thailand will be able to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by August, government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek has said.

The Ministry of Public is working on a registration platform, which should be up and running by August, Ratchada said, without specifying any further details.

The comments echo those made by Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun on Saturday.

Natapanu once again reassured the expat community that foreigners are included in the national rollout of the vaccine.

Natapanu said that a registration app, similar to the Mor Prom platform used by Thai people to register, is currently in development.

He also said that foreigners “in principle” could also use the walk-in vaccination centres once they are in operation. Natapanu added that separate walk-in centres which are operated by English speaking medical staff may be set up for foreigners. An official announcement on this is expected at a later date.

On Monday (May 17) it was also announced that all Thai adults will be able to register for the vaccine from May 31.

Initially, registrations for anyone aged between 18 and 59 were due to take place in July.

However, this has now been brought forward in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus during the third wave of infections. Thai people can register using the Mor Prom app or at a public hospital.

The government said that the AstraZeneca vaccine made locally by SiamBioscience will mainly be used, but Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna has also been approved for use in Thailand.

