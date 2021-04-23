Expats’ anger and dismay at dual pricing for rapid COVID-19 test in Phuket

Expats in Thailand have spoken of their anger and dismay at Phuket’s policy of making foreigners pay for a rapid COVID-19 test, when the same test is free for Thai nationals.

On Wednesday, provincial health officials in Phuket announced that anyone visiting the island now needs to produce a certificate confirming they have had two vaccination doses or that they are free of COVID-19.

For those that haven’t yet been vaccinated, which is the majority of people in Thailand, the alternative is to take a rapid COVID-19 test at Phuket Airport or the Tha Chat Chai checkpoint before entering the island.

Initially officials announced that everyone taking the test, regardless of nationality, would need to pay 300 THB.

However, anger and outrage quickly ensued particularly from those commenting online, when it was later revealed that the test would be free of charge for Thai nationals but foreigners would be charged 500 THB.

Two tier pricing at its finest.

On Thursday, Thaivisa spoke to David, a British expat in Hua Hin who was due to travel to Phuket on April 28. David said that he has now cancelled that trip because he feels the charge for foreigners is unfair.

“We’d have been due to travel next Wednesday and were going to stay for 10 days in the event that some restrictions may eased after April 30”, David said.

“However, I’ve told my wife to cancel the trip now.

“I know 500 baht is not a lot of money but it is just the whole principle of the thing,” David explained.

“I love living in Thailand but I hate this dual pricing, it simply should not be allowed”.

People commenting on Thaivisa were (understandably) dismayed by the announcement, with many hitting out at the policy, while others called for foreigners to boycott Thailand altogether.

People commenting on the story on Thaivisa’s Facebook page were equally dismayed, although others shared some alternative points of view.

On Thursday, blogger Richard Barrow shared a statement from Phuket’s Official COVID Information Center which explained the reason why foreigners need to pay for the test.

The reason being the cost of the test for Thai people is covered by the National Health Security Office (NHSO), Ministry of Health.

This coverage is not extended to foreigners in Thailand, including long term expats.

If you are still planning to travel to Phuket before the end of month, the latest requirements can be found below:

