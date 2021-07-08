Expats in Thailand Can Get COVID-19 Vaccination at Phyathai 2 and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospitals

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has stated that foreigners living in Thailand can now register for their COVID-19 vaccine directly with Phyathai 2 and Samitivej Sukhumvit hospitals, since the Thailandintervac.com website is now out of commission.

For now, the hospitals are only accepting applications from foreigners who are 60 or above or who suffer from underlying conditions, like severe chronic respiratory diseases, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease (fifth stage), cerebrovascular disease, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, diabetes or obesity (weighing more than 100kg or with a BMI of above 35kg/m).

The hospitals will call the applicant to set an appointment after receiving the details. For further information, contact the Department of Disease Control by emailing oicddchotline@gmail.com or by calling (02) 590 3832 or (02) 590 3836.

Meanwhile, diplomats, consular officers and staff of international organizations on the nominative list proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be contacted by the Office of International Cooperation and the DDC of the Ministry of Public Health to coordinate vaccination services.

comments