Expats in Thailand to receive COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge

All foreigners in Thailand will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it was announced at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) briefing on Thursday.

According to spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreigners are included in Thailand’s mass vaccination plans.

“All people who reside in Thailand, regardless of nationality, are eligible to receive the vaccine under the plan,” Mr Natapanu said.

Full details of exactly when foreigners in Thailand will begin to receive the vaccination will be announced as soon as they are available, Mr Natapanu added.

Some foreigners in Thailand have already started to receive the vaccine, with some having already had two doses of the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Thaivisa was contacted by an expat in Koh Samui who confirmed they had received the vaccination following assistance from their school, where they are employed as a teacher.

Mr Natapanu’s comments echo those made by CCSA deputy spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan in February who said: “The distribution of vaccinations will include expatriates and migrant workers”.

Meanwhile, Mr Natapanu said that 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Thailand with more than 1 million people having now received their first dose.

This post was republished with permission from Thaivisa.com

comments