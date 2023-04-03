Experience the magic of Thailand through The Isan Project’s new album, ‘The Beautiful North’

The Beautiful North, the new album from Thailand based music collaboration The Isan Project, is out now.

Showcasing a unique style and talent that is unmatched in the industry, the Isan Project is a collaboration like no other, and is the brainchild of Hua Hin based British music producer Will Robinson.

The Beautiful North, which has been four years in the making, was officially launched at an event on Friday, March 31 at the Riverie Hotel in Chiang Rai.

Following the success of their first album, “Thailand Amazing Thailand,” “The Beautiful North” features ten songs written by Will Robinson and co-writer Daniel Ryan.

The album is a reflection of Will’s journey around Thailand during the pandemic, where he travelled to various parts of the country making videos to the music of The Isan Project.

On the release of The Beautiful North, Will said: “It has been an epic journey, a real adventure and to meet so many wonderful people and to discover Thailand is a dream come true.”

“I wanted to write lyrics about the places I visited then go back and make the video, and make the video work with the music and story we created”, Will added.

The album features collaborations with over 300 people and includes the single “Amazing Thailand Dance With Me” featuring Sonna Rele, the voice behind Disney’s Cinderella theme “Strong,” and Erik Hargrove from The James Brown Band on drums. Thai vocalists Ronnarong Khampha and Maywerin have also contributed to the album with their recordings at Passport 91 Studios in Bangkok.

In addition to “Amazing Thailand Dance With Me,” the album features two other tracks penned by Robinson and Ryan that pay tribute to the Tham Luang Cave rescue titled “Heroes of Thailand” and “Where the Eagles Fly.”

The latter was inspired by British Cave Hero “Vern Unsworth,” with the video filmed inside the cave featuring Vern, his caving buddy Khun Lak, and his partner Khun Tik.

Other tracks on the album include “The Nimman Road,” “Yellow Mountain,” “Come to Nan,” and “This is the Moment,” a music video that starts in the North of Thailand and finishes with a sax solo on a yacht in Phuket.

“The Beautiful North” is a great contribution to tourism in Thailand and has garnered support from various sponsors and supporters, including former Tourism and Sports Minister of Thailand Senator Weerasak Kowsurat who had previously supported two other videos of The Isan Project including “Thailand Amazing Thailand 2”.

The Beautiful North is now available from all major digital stores, including Spotify and Apple Music, and The Isan Project’s videos can be found on their YouTube channel.

