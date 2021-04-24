Face masks now mandatory in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi

In a bid to try and prevent further spread of the coronavirus, it is now mandatory to wear a face mask when out in public in both Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

Violators face potential fines of up to 20,000 baht, in accordance to the Communicable Disease Act.

The rule regarding the wearing of masks applies to both indoor and outdoor public spaces.

As well as in Prachuap Khiri Khan, which includes Hua Hin, and Phetchaburi, which includes Cha Am, more than 30 other provinces have also made mask wearing mandatory.

The provinces where mask wearing is mandatory are:

CENTRAL

Ayutthaya

Lop Buri

Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)

Nonthaburi

Phetchaburi

Prachin Buri

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Saraburi

Suphan Buri

EAST

Chon Buri

Trat

NORTH

Lamphun

Phetchabun

Sukhothai

Tak

Uttaradit

NORTHEAST

Amnat Charoen

Buri Ram

Chaiyaphum

Loei

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nong Khai

Si Sa Ket

Surin

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Yasothon

SOUTH

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Narathiwat

Pattani

Phang Nga

Phuket

Ranong

Satun

Songkhla

Surat Thani

Trang

Yala

[All information correct at the time of posting].

