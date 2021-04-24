Face masks now mandatory in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi

In a bid to try and prevent further spread of the coronavirus, it is now mandatory to wear a face mask when out in public in both Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.
Violators face potential fines of up to 20,000 baht, in accordance to the Communicable Disease Act.
The rule regarding the wearing of masks applies to both indoor and outdoor public spaces.
As well as in Prachuap Khiri Khan, which includes Hua Hin, and Phetchaburi, which includes Cha Am, more than 30 other provinces have also made mask wearing mandatory.
The provinces where mask wearing is mandatory are:
CENTRAL
Ayutthaya
Lop Buri
Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)
Nonthaburi
Phetchaburi
Prachin Buri
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Saraburi
Suphan Buri
EAST
Chon Buri
Trat
NORTH
Lamphun
Phetchabun
Sukhothai
Tak
Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Loei
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nong Khai
Si Sa Ket
Surin
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
SOUTH
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phang Nga
Phuket
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Surat Thani
Trang
Yala
