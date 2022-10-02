Face masks still mandatory on public transport, cinemas in Thailand

Despite Thailand relaxing almost all of the measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks remains mandatory on public transport and in cinemas, the Department of Health has said.

According to Dr Aekkachai Piansriwatchara, a deputy director of the Department of Health, people are still required to wear face masks and respect social distancing when using public transport and going to the cinema.

Regular cleaning of contact points and surfaces in higher risk businesses will also remain in place, as will screening of staff and visitors.

From October 1, COVID-19 was downgraded in Thailand from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance.

Despite still being required on public transport, from Oct 1, mask wearing will no longer be required in schools, nor will seat distancing of 1-2 metres or limits on the number of participants in group activities.

The downgrading of COVID-19, has also seen Thailand lift all of its border requirements.

International travellers now no longer need to show any COVID-19 related documentation, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

