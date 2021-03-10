Factories in Thailand ordered to go ‘green’ by 2025

Factories in Thailand are required to ‘go green’ by 2025 all factories across the country need to have a Green Industry certification meaning they are in the queue with standards set by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

Furthermore, encouraging to develop countries move to more environmentally-friendly technologies and initiatives.

All 71,130 industrial plants in Thailand will need to abide by the UN’s Green Industry standards which are designed to secure resource-efficient low-carbon growth while protecting the environment and creating new jobs.

The deadline for the certification is including in the Thai government’s action plan to improve environmental practices over the next 16 years.

Around 20,000 factories in Thailand have received Green Industry certificates since 2011, according to the Department of Industrial Works.

Source: The Thaiger

comments