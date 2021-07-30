First Lot of 1.5 Million Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Donated by US Arrives in Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) reports that the first 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, donated by the US, arrived in Thailand at 4am on Friday.

DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said that, as soon as the shipment arrived, it was stored at the designated vaccine depot. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at a temperature of -70oC and medics need to be taught how to mix the doses.

According to the DDC, unlike the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, which can be drawn into the syringe directly from the vial, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are concentrated and must be diluted with saline first.

One vial of the Pfizer vaccine can be used to inoculate six individuals and must be prepared in line with the number of doses to be administered. Medics at different vaccination points nationwide will be given online training on Friday.

