Foreigners aged 75 and over walk-in for COVID-19 jabs at Bang Sue Grand Station

BANGKOK (NNT) – Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided the following advice for foreigners aged 75 and over who have not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines:

Starting 19 July 2021, all foreigners aged 75 and over, who are residing in Thailand and have yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccines, can register for vaccination by walk-in process at the Central Vaccination Center – Bangsue Grand Station every day between 9:00 – 16:00 hrs.

Those receiving vaccines must present their passports as well as proof of residence, eg. visa, permanent residence card, or work permit on the day of vaccination.

Walk-in vaccination is available everyday at Gate 2, 3 and 4. Note that Bangsue Grand Station is also being used to vaccinate the general public. COVID-19 preventive measures should therefore be strictly observed while traveling to and at the vaccination site.

There is a daily capacity limit for walk-in vaccinations. However, vaccinations will be administered continuously throughout the day, therefore, those receiving vaccines can arrive at the site within opening hours as per their convenience.

This arrangement is reserved only for foreigners who have not yet received any shots of vaccines. Those who have already been inoculated with their first shots of vaccines must follow up with their second dose at the vaccination site where they originally received their first dose. The system can detect and will reject those who have already received first doses. There is also currently no vaccine scheme for any booster or third shots available for the general public.

