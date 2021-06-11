Foreigners in Thailand can register for COVID-19 vaccine from June 14

Foreigners in Thailand can register for a COVID-19 vaccine via the Ministry of Public Health’s Intervac website from June 14.

Earlier this week, the Intervac website was updated to include the URL: https://thailandintervac.com/expatriates

Previously, the website was only accepting registrations for foreigners in Thailand aged over 60 and those with underlying health conditions.

But now registrations will be expanded to all foreigners from June 14.

“For those interested in receiving Sinovac or AstraZeneca begins from June 14, 2021 (sic), the website reads.

The website says registrations will be open from 14:00 to 18:00 each day.

It is also understood that the number of hospitals where vaccinations will be administered will be expanded nationwide.

Previously, the website only listed hospitals in Bangkok and Chonburi.

When registering for a vaccine, foreigners are advised to register 2 weeks in advance of the intended vaccination date.

No walk in registrations will be available.

It should be noted that when Thaivisa staff tried to register on Thursday (June 10) the registration form wasn’t working. An error with the ‘district’ field meant that the form could not be submitted.

In addition to the Intervac website, several provinces in Thailand are also expected to launch their own vaccine registration platforms for foreigners in the coming weeks.

In Hua Hin, health officials are in the process of creating their own online registration platform for expats living here. More info on this as we get it.

This post was republished with permission from Thaivisa.com

