Foreigners in Thailand encouraged to complete 90 day report online

Foreigners in Thailand are being asked to complete their 90 day report (TM47) from home, via the immigration website or by mail, in a bid to reduce overcrowding at Immigration offices.

Immigration recently confirmed that its online 90 day reporting service was back up and running and being offline for an extended period.

Deputy Commander of Immigration, Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the online 90 day reporting will help reduce overcrowding at immigration offices and potentially help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Expats have long bemoaned the fact the online 90 day reporting had been offline, especially as Thailand battles a third wave of infections.

However, even pre-pandemic, the online 90 day reporting system could be somewhat problematic for users.

When it first launched in 2015, it was only available via the Internet Explorer web browser, despite Microsoft having already announced plans to replace its long standing browser with Edge.

Other frequent complaints centred around expats failing to ever receive a confirmation that their 90 day report had been submitted.

The relaunched version of the online 90 day report service hopefully ends some of the technical issues users experienced in the past.

The online 90 day reporting website is available at https://www.immigration.go.th/en/ > online services.

As well as completing the 90 day report in person or online, expats are reminded they can also complete their 90 day report by mail or via Immigration’s mobile apps.

The requirements for 90 day reporting by post are:

Photocopy of passport pages with following pages front page showing name / surname / Passport No., etc. current visa last entry stamp of immigration last extension of visa

Copy of arrival/departure card TM. 6 (front and back)

Previous notifications of staying over 90 days (if any)

Completely filled in and signed notification form TM. 47

Envelope with 5 Baht stamp affixed and return address of foreigner for the officer in charge to send back the lower part of form TM. 47 after having received the notification.

This part must be kept for reference and for future notifications of staying over 90 days.

90 day reports by mail need to be sent by registered mail

Mailed report must be received within 15 to 7 days before the report date.

Alternatively, the service is available via mobile app on both Android and iOS.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/imm-eservice/id1464624948

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=th.go.immigration.immeService&hl=en_us

