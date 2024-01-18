Foreigners in Thailand now required to show passports on domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has mandated that all foreign nationals must present a valid passport or equivalent identification when boarding domestic flights.

This new requirement, effective from January 16, marks a tighter control on travel within the country, particularly aimed at curbing visa overstays as the tourism sector experiences a rebound.

Under the new regulation, foreign passengers are required to produce their original passport, with the name matching that on their boarding pass, to be allowed onto a domestic flight.

The Civil Aviation Authority has provided some flexibility for those who have lost their passports, allowing them to board with a temporary passport or a non-Thai identification card, such as a driver’s license, issued by the Thai government.

The enforcement of these rules comes at a time when Thailand anticipates a significant surge in foreign tourists.

The country expects to welcome up to 35 million international visitors this year, nearing 90% of the pre-pandemic levels witnessed in 2019. This influx is a welcome boost for the tourism-dependent economy, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy also stipulates that foreigners must present either a physical boarding pass obtained from an airline counter or an automated check-in kiosk, or an electronic boarding pass sent via email by the airline. Photos of tickets on smartphones are not deemed valid for travel.

This development follows a period of burgeoning domestic flight activity in Thailand. The sector saw approximately 280 million passengers, including Thai nationals, from January to November 2023, as it bounced back to pre-COVID levels.

The heightened scrutiny on foreign travelers is seen as a necessary step to maintain control over the increasing footfall, particularly in popular resort areas where visa overstays have been a growing concern.

