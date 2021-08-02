Foreigners in Thailand reminded of online 90 day reporting

After the Thai government announced it was increasing restrictions throughout many provinces in Thailand, foreigners are reminded they can use the online 90 day reporting service in order to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices.

As of August 3, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi provinces will become ‘dark red zones‘, with people advised to only leave home if absolutely necessary.

While visiting an immigration office is recognised as being necessary, expats in the provinces, particularly the elderly or those with underlying health conditions, may prefer to complete their 90 day report online rather than put themselves at unnecessary risk by leaving their home to visit an immigration office.

Immigration recently confirmed that its online 90 day reporting service was back up and running and being offline for an extended period.

The service can be used to complete the TM47 – more commonly known as the 90 day report.

The TM30 report, or the requirement to notify immigration when a foreigner is staying at a property, can also be completed online.

Earlier this year, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau updated its website to include its online reporting services.

Both the 90 day report or the TM30 can be completed via the website and mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS.

The 90 day report can also be completed by post.

The requirements for 90 day reporting by post are:

Photocopy of passport pages with following pages front page showing name / surname / Passport No., etc. current visa last entry stamp of immigration last extension of visa

Copy of arrival/departure card TM. 6 (front and back)

Previous notifications of staying over 90 days (if any)

Completely filled in and signed notification form TM. 47

Envelope with 5 Baht stamp affixed and return address of foreigner for the officer in charge to send back the lower part of form TM. 47 after having received the notification.

This part must be kept for reference and for future notifications of staying over 90 days.

90 day reports by mail need to be sent by registered mail

Mailed report must be received within 15 to 7 days before the report date.

