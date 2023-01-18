Foreigners in Thailand warned against breaching visa rules, working on tourist visas

Foreigners in Thailand have been warned they must not breach the rules regarding their visas or permission to stay in the country.

The Royal Thai Police has instructed the Immigration Bureau (IB) and Tourist Police to help ensure that foreigners in Thailand are following visa rules.

Under the current rules, foreigners who stay in the country on a tourist, education or so-called ‘retirement visas’ are not allowed to work

In addition, there are certain jobs which foreigners are not allowed to take up, such as street food vendors or tour guides.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

The warning comes following a complaint made by a street food vendor on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok’s Chinatown. The vendor claimed that Chinese nationals on tourist visas were in fact working and running businesses in Thailand using Thai nationals as nominees, which is against the law.

RTP spokesman Pol Maj Gen Atchayon Kraithong said that Chinese nationals can enter Thailand using a visa on arrival, which currently gives them permission to remain in Thailand for a period of up to 30 days. It does not grant them permission to work in the country.

Anyone found violating the conditions to remain in the country can expect to be deported and barred from re-entering, Pol Maj Gen Atchayon warned.

“The RTP and other relevant agencies will work to ensure these [visa] conditions are followed,” Pol Maj Gen Atchayon added.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

comments