Foreigners seeking Thai citizenship must now pass new Thai language test

The Thai government has set new regulations for foreigners wishing to apply for Thai citizenship.

According to deputy spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, applicants must now pass a Thai language test, while the fees to apply for Thai citizenship have also increased two fold.

Previously, applicants for Thai citizenship were required to “have knowledge of the Thai language”.

However, under the new regulations, applicants now need to pass a Thai language test set by the citizenship subcommittee.

Alternatively, they must be able to provide certificates from the Education Ministry that proves they have completed at least primary education in Thailand.

In addition, the application fee has doubled from 5,000 baht to 10,000 baht for adults, while the fee for children has increased from 2,500 baht to 5,000 baht.

Some of the benefits in foreigners obtaining Thai citizenship include the right to own property/land, work without a work permit, own majority shares in Thai companies and no more 90 day reports or visa renewals.

To apply for Thai citizenship you must be:

At least 18 years old.

Have a clean criminal record and no history of trouble with the law enforcement.

Have lived in Thailand as a Permanent Residence for at least five years.

Legally employed in Thailand.

Sing the Thai National Anthem.

Pass Thai language exam

You acquired at lest 50 points (out of 100) on the Points Based System.

Applications for Thai citizenship can be made to the Department of Provincial Administration in Bangkok, at a provincial administration or at a Thai embassy or consulate general overseas.

