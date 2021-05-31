Foreigners stranded in Thailand due to COVID-19 can now stay until end of September

In a widely expected move, the Thai Immigration Bureau has announced that foreigners who are still stranded in Thailand due to the COVID-19 situation can remain in the country until at least late September.

The deadline for people to apply for a so-called COVID extension has now been extended to July 29.

The extension costs 1,900 baht and is valid for 60 days from the day a person’s current permit to stay ends or from the date of application.

This means that those applying for the extension could potentially stay in Thailand until the end of September.

Extensions are granted based on the applicant being unable to return home due to COVID-19, the lack of flights to their home country or that the applicant has a letter from their embassy requesting permission to remain in Thailand.

This post has been republished with permission from Thaivisa.com

