Former Thailand’s Prime Minister becomes a Serbian Citizen

Serbian government has granted citizenship to Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra (former Thailand’s PM) last 6 weeks ago. Yingluck fled Thailand in 2017 just days before the Court handed down its findings on numerous negligence charges against her government.

52-year-old Yingluck fled to Dubai to join her brother Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, (also a former Thai PM) who fled in 2006 to avoid a prison sentence for corruption.

The Serbian government declared that Yingluck’s citizenship which has been granted last June 27, citing a legal provision that “a foreigner can be granted Serbian citizenship if that is in line with the well-being of the country”. (Seen in picture: Yingluk and her brother Thaksin)

