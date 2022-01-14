Four Thai women named in Forbes 50 over 50: Asia 2022

Four Thai women have been named in Forbes Magazine’s 50 over 50: Asia 2022 list.

Forbes says the list features “founders, business and political leaders, scientists and vanguards leading the way throughout the Asia-Pacific region”.

The list includes the famous Michelin-starred chef Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta, 77, President and CEO of Muang Thai Insurance and manager of the Thai national football team, Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, 55.

The list also includes the co-founder and chair of the industrial conglomerate WHA Group Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, 54, and secretary-general of Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, 57.

In its list, Forbes said:

Ms Nualphan, aged 55, is president and chief executive officer of Muang Thai Insurance and manager of the national football team. She is also a potential candidate of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) for the coming Bangkok governor election.

Ms Supinya, 77, is chef de cuisine and owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Raan Jay Fai on Mahachai Road in Bangkok. The self-taught cook and former seamstress mastered Japanese omelettes and later applied those techniques to create her signature crab dish. Her shophouse earned a Michelin star in 2018 and has continued to do so every year since.

Ms Ruenvadee, 57, is secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As the first female regulator of the traditionally male-dominated financial market, she is holding the markets steady amid unprecedented disruptions caused by everything from viruses to blockchains.

Ms Jareeporn, 54, is chairwoman and co-founder of WHA Corporation, Thailand’s largest developer of built-to-suit logistics facilities. She is an outspoken supporter of the country’s plan to develop industry in its Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Despite travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, she had led WHA to record a revenue of 9.4 billion baht and net profit of 2.52 billion baht in 2020.

