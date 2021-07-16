French Embassy in Bangkok to vaccinate French nationals aged over 18 in Thailand

More good news for French expats in Thailand.

On Thursday, the French Ambassador to Thailand, Thierry Mathou, announced that French nationals aged over 18 will soon be able to register for a free COVID-19 vaccination courtesy of the French Embassy in Bangkok.

The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to all French nationals in Thailand aged over 18, Mr Mathou said in a statement.

The news comes just weeks after the French Embassy stepped in to procure vaccines for its citizens aged over 55.

The French Embassy had reached an agreement with the Bangkok Hospital group to set up vaccination centres for its citizens in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Ko Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani.

The first phase of the French Embassy’s rollout of the vaccine to those aged over 55 has now been completed, Mr Mathou confirmed.

Now the Embassy will begin the process of providing vaccines for all its citizens aged over 18, before working on securing vaccines for children aged over 12.

More information on exactly how French people can register for the vaccines will be released soon.

This post was republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

