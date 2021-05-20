From free cows to French fries, people in Thailand offered incentives to get vaccinated

People in Thailand are being offered an array of weird and wonderful things as incentives to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A village in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai will enter everyone who has been inoculated into a raffle where they can win a live cow per week for the rest of the year.

Each cow is worth 10,000 baht, with the raffle set to run for 24 weeks.

“Our vaccine registration numbers have gone from hundreds to thousands in a couple of days,” district chief Boonlue Thamtharanurak told Reuters.

“The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash.”

McDonald’s Thailand has also announced it will give away free food to those who are vaccinated.

The global restaurant chain said it will give away 50,000 portions of French fries to people who have received a COVID-19 jab. The offer is available at all McDonald’s restaurants and drive-thrus nationwide, apart from those at airports.

Other restaurant chains including Zen, On the Table and Khiang are also giving away free food such as salads, dim sum and selected rice dishes to people who are vaccinated until June 30.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Phon district in Khon Kaen has said everyone aged over 60 and those with severe illnesses who have received the vaccine will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win one of three gold necklaces, worth approximately 7,000 baht each.

In addition, the enterprising mayor has reached an agreement with 30 local restaurants and coffee shops to offer 10% discount to anyone who has been vaccinated.

