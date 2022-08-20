From October, tourists will be able to stay even longer in Thailand

Good news for tourists visiting Thailand from October.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved an extension to the number of days tourists are permitted to stay in the country under the visa exemption and Visa on Arrival schemes.

From October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, foreign tourists who are eligible for visa exemption will be able to stay in Thailand for 45 days, an increase from the current 30 days.

In addition, tourists entering Thailand as part of the Visa on Arrival scheme (VOA) will be able to stay in the country for 30 days, an increase from the current 15 days.

Tourists from a total of 64 countries are eligible for visa exemption, which grants them entry to Thailand without a visa.

Some of the countries eligible for visa exemption include Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.

Meanwhile, 19 countries are eligible for Visa on Arrival including, India, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and China.

Following the announcement, CCSA spokesman Tawee­silp Visanuyothin said the move to extend the permission for eligible foreigners to stay in the country will help to boost tourism and revive the economy.

The news comes after the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported that over 4 million foreign tourists have arrived in Thailand this year.

Throughout August, Thailand received an average of 42,000 foreign tourists per day.

TAT maintains its target of attracting 10 million foreign tourists to Thailand by 2022, with at least 1 million foreign tourists expected to arrive in the country in August and September.

Between October and December, TAT predicts that 1.5 million tourists per month will arrive in the country.

TAT says foreign tourists will generate approximately 625.8 billion baht in revenue, while the domestic tourism market is expected to generate 656 billion baht in revenue.

The top five countries with the highest number of arrivals to Thailand between January 1 and August 16, 2022 were:

1. Malaysia 526,051 people

2. India 395,025 people

3. Laos 218,043 people

4. Singapore 213,523 people

5. UK 193,003 people

Meanwhile, the top five entry points to Thailand were:

1. Suvarnabhumi Airport – 2,287,684 people

2. Phuket Airport – 666,475

3. Don Mueang Airport – 252,444

4. Sadao checkpoint – 179,541

5. Nong Khai – 104,156

