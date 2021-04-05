TAT to organise golf events for expats in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will organize golf events targeted at the expatriate community in Thailand as part of efforts to restore confidence in domestic tourism under the banner of the “Stay Play Safe” campaign.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn explained that the motivation behind the campaign is to reenergize a sector that has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic: “Over the past year, Thailand and the world has been confronted by a global pandemic that has prevented tourists from travelling and so has had a negative impact on the industry and the economy as a whole.

“With the pandemic easing, the government has started to look at ways of reviving the industry from within, targeting the domestic market. Through collaboration with the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Public Health Ministry and other sectors, the “Stay Play Safe” campaign has been devised to not only create awareness of the “Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration: SHA” hygienic standard certification, but also to help boost confidence among travellers and in turn revive the sector. A large number of players within the industry have been certified as SHA proprietors.

“The Ministry has long recognised the importance of the expatriate community as a sector with high purchasing power and with this in mind, the Department of Tourism, TAT, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) or DASTA has come together to reestablish trust among the sector to help boost domestic tourism.”

TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Mr. Tanes Petsuwan paid tribute to the efforts of the government, medical professionals and the public in suppressing the COVID-19 outbreak: “Because of successful collaboration between government, medical sector and the public, we have been able to relax a number of protective measures over the past few weeks.

“Throughout the pandemic TAT has continued to promote the sector among both the foreign and domestic tourist sectors, to ensure the Kingdom remains in the forefront of the minds of tourists. A number of events and activities have been staged throughout Thailand under the auspices of the TAT to convey the importance of Thai public health measures.

“Such events have included the Bangkok Green Lung tour, the Way of Life at Khung Bang Kachao festival which was staged on August 29 2020 to showcase the Thai traditional lifestyle near Bangkok in Phra Pradang District, Samut Prakarn; the Expat Fair 2020 (Expat Travel Deal 2020) at Quartier Gallery at The EmQuartier between September 11-13 2020; the Chiang Khan Travel to explore the charm of Leoi province between October 10-11 2020; and the Electric Boat Cruise Festival along the Damnoen Saduak Canal in Ratchaburi province on November 28 2020.”

In its latest attempt to stimulate domestic tourism, TAT hosted the Minister Cup 2021 on April 4.

It will also host the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 will be held on June 4 2021 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Chonburi. The event will be organized to promote domestic travel among the expatriate community.

