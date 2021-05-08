Good news! People in Thailand set for cheaper utility bills

People in Thailand can expect to save money on their utility bills over the next two months after the government approved measures to help alleviate the financial burden felt by many during the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The two month reduction covers water and electricity bills for May and June, government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek has confirmed.

For water bills, all households will receive a 10% discount for May and June.

However, discounts for electricity bills will be given based on usage, which is calculated using far from straightforward means.

Discounts are based on the following:

> Households using less than 90 units will not have to pay anything.

> Households using between 90 and 150 units, the first 90 units are free of charge, with householders required to pay the rest.

> Households that use between 150 units to 500 units will be required to pay the same amount as their April 2021 bill.

> Households that use been 500 and 1,000 units will pay the same amount as their April bill but will a 50% discount on units used thereafter.

This isn’t the first time the government has rolled out relief measures for utility bills.

Last year, as electricity usage surged due to a combination of it being the peak of the hot season and with many people being required to work from home, the government announced reductions between March and May.

